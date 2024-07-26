Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1803 "Type 1802-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4043 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (6)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Grün (18)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (6)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (46)
- Lanz München (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (13)
- WCN (4)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search