Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1803 "Type 1802-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1803 "Type 1802-1803" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1803 "Type 1802-1803" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4043 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (13)
  • Grün (18)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (46)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (3)
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Naumann - September 1, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1803 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search