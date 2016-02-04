Thaler 1802 "Type 1802-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6213 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1)