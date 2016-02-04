Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1802 "Type 1802-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1802 "Type 1802-1803" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1802 "Type 1802-1803" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6213 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
46796 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
102549 $
Price in auction currency 80000 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1802 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search