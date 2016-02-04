Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1802 "Type 1802-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6213 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
46796 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
102549 $
Price in auction currency 80000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
