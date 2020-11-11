Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
5827 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
73210 $
Price in auction currency 62000 EUR
