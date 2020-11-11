Thaler 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)