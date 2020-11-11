Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
5827 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
73210 $
Price in auction currency 62000 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1802 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search