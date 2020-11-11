Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1803 "Type 1799-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
11218 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
2686 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
