Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1803 "Type 1799-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1803 "Type 1799-1803" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1803 "Type 1799-1803" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
11218 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
2686 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1803 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search