Thaler 1803 "Type 1799-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

