Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1802 "Type 1799-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1859 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
