Thaler 1802 "Type 1799-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (21) XF (47) VF (62) Condition (slab) VF20 (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (24)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (3)

Künker (43)

Leu (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (6)

Rauch (2)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (16)

UBS (3)

WAG (8)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (5)