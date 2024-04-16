Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1802 "Type 1799-1803" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1802 "Type 1799-1803" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1802 "Type 1799-1803" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (24)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (43)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (6)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (8)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (5)
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1859 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 6, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 8, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1802 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search