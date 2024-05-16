Thaler 1801 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

