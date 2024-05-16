Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1801 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1801 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

