Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1801 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1801
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (18)
- Lanz München (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (7)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search