Thaler 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (18) XF (69) VF (56) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (6)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (10)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (4)

iNumis (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (39)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (8)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Negrini (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (9)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (15)