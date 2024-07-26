Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1800 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1800 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 285 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1800 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

