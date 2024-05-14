Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1799 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3025 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - November 29, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - August 30, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date August 30, 2022
Condition VF
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 31, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1799 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

