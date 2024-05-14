Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1799 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1799
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (11)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (20)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (4)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3025 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search