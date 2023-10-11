Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1825 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1825 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1825 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6220 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1825 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search