Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1825 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6220 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search