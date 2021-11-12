Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1824 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
