Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1824 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1824 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1824 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

