Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1823 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 727. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
847 $
Price in auction currency 727 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search