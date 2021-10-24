Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1823 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1823 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1823 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 727. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
847 $
Price in auction currency 727 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

