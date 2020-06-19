Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1822 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1822 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1822 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97045 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

