Thaler 1822 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97045 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
