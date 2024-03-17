Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1821 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1821 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1821 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Münzenonline - November 27, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date June 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

