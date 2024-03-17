Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1821 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 CHF
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
