Thaler 1821 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

