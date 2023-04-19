Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1820 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
