Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1820 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1820 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1820 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1820 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
