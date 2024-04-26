Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1819 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1819 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1819 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1819 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
