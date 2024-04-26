Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1819 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 CHF
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
