Thaler 1819 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (19) VF (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (8)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Leu (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)