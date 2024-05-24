Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1818 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 122 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
