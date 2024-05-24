Thaler 1818 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

