Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1818 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1818 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1818 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 122 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Heritage - May 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 3, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1818 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

