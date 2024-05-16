Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1816 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1816 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1816 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 7, 2018.

Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

