Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1816 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
