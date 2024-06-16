Thaler 1815 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (24) VF (35) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

