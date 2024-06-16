Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1815 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
