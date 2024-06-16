Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1815 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1815 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1815 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
