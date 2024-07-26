Thaler 1814 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (23) VF (54) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) XF40 (1) VF25 (2) Service NGC (6)

