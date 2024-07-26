Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1814 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
