Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1814 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1814 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1814 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 31, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Attica Auctions - April 23, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Naumann - September 1, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

