Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1813 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
