Thaler 1813 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (14) XF (26) VF (59) F (1) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

