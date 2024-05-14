Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1813 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1813 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1813 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 6, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

