Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1812 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.
Сondition
Service
Seller Coins of History
Date February 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
