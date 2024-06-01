Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1812 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1812 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1812 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Coins of History - February 4, 2024
Seller Coins of History
Date February 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Artemide Aste - January 23, 2021
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Artemide Aste - January 23, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Busso Peus - January 19, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Busso Peus - June 16, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1812 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

