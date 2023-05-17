Thaler 1810 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (9) VF (13) F (1)

Seller All companies

Coins of History (1)

Frühwald (4)

Grün (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WCN (1)