Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1810 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1810 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1810 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WCN (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Coins of History - March 19, 2022
Seller Coins of History
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Frühwald - May 31, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date May 31, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1810 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search