Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1810 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins of History
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
