Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1809 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,34 g
- Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
