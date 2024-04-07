Thaler 1809 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (9) XF (22) VF (46) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

