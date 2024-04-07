Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1809 "Type 1809-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1809 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1809 "Type 1809-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,8188 oz) 25,4671 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1809 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search