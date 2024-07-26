Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1825 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1825 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1825 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7814 oz) 24,304 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (27)
  • Leu (1)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Dorotheum - September 21, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1825 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search