Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1825 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7814 oz) 24,304 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
