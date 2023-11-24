Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1824 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1824 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1824 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7814 oz) 24,304 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2720 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1201 $
Price in auction currency 1101 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction GINZA - June 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date June 9, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1824 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

