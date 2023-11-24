Thaler 1824 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (14) XF (19) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (4) Service PCGS (2) NGC (5)

