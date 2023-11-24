Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1824 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7814 oz) 24,304 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2720 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1201 $
Price in auction currency 1101 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
