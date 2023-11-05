Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1823 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1823 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1823 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7814 oz) 24,304 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - November 29, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - August 30, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date August 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 31, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1823 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

