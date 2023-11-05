Thaler 1823 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

