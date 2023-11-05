Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1823 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7814 oz) 24,304 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
