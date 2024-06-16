Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1822 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 6
