Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1822 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1822 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1822 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1822 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

