Thaler 1822 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

