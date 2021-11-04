Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1821 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1280 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
