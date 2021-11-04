Thaler 1821 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1280 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)