Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1821 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1821 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1821 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1280 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

