Thaler 1820 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (2)