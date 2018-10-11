Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1820 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1820 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1820 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1820 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search