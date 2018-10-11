Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1820 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
