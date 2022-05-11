Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1819 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
