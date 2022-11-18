Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1817 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (11)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1209 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1010 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search