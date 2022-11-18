Thaler 1817 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

