Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1817 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1817 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1817 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1209 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1010 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1817 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search