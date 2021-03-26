Thaler 1816 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1542 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

