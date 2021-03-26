Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1816 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1542 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
