Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1816 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1816 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1816 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1542 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1816 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1816 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search