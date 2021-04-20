Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1815 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search