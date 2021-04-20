Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1815 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1815 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1815 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1815 at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

