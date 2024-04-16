Thaler 1814 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (9) VF (5)