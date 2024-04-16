Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1814 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
