Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1814 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1814 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1814 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WCN (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
584 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1814 at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

