Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1813 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2036 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,440. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1543 $
Price in auction currency 1440 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1494 $
Price in auction currency 1440 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
