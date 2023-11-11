Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1813 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1813 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1813 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2036 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,440. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1543 $
Price in auction currency 1440 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1494 $
Price in auction currency 1440 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction iNumis - May 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1813 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1813 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search