Thaler 1813 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2036 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,440. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

