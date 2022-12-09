Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1811 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
