Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1811 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1811 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1811 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Busso Peus - January 13, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

