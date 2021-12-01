Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1810 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3039 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
