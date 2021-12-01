Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1810 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1810 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1810 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3039 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1810 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search