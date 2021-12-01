Thaler 1810 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3039 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (2)