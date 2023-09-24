Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1809 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1809 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1809 "Type 1807-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 12, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 4, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 15, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction CNG - March 25, 2014
Seller CNG
Date March 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction HIRSCH - May 7, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 7, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1809 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search