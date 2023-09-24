Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1809 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
