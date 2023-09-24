Thaler 1809 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (8)