Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1808 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8008 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
