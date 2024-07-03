Thaler 1808 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (23) XF (76) VF (54) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (5) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (4)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (5)

Gärtner (2)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Grün (12)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (6)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (8)

Künker (23)

Leu (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (14)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (12)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (11)

UBS (1)

WAG (13)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)