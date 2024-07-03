Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1808 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8008 RUB
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1808 at auction Naumann - September 1, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

