Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1806 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4557 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
