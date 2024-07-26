Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1806 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4557 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1806 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

