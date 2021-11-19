Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 158 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - November 4, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date November 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Kreuzer 1805 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1805 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search