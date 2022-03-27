Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1676 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Grün (3)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 460 CZK
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria Kreuzer 1804 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

