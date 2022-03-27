Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1804
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1676 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 460 CZK
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
