Kreuzer 1803 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
