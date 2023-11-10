Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1803 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Inasta - January 21, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date January 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Inasta - December 3, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction VL Nummus - June 5, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 5, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1803 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search