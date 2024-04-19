Kreuzer 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1664 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (2)