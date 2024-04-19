Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1664 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1802 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1802 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1802 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Kreuzer 1802 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

