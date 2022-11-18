Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1801 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1659 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Inasta - December 3, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction VL Nummus - June 5, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 5, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

