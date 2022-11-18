Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1801 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1801
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1659 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Inasta (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
