Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1233 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 50 CZK
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1825 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search