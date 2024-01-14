Kreuzer 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1233 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (4) VF (1)