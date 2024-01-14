Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1825
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1233 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (4)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Möller (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search