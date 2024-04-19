Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
