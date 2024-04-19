Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1824 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

