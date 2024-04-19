Kreuzer 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)