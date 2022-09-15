Kreuzer 1822 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1)