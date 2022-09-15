Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1822 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1822 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Bavaria Kreuzer 1822 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

