Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63482 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place April 20, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1821 at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1821 at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1821 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

