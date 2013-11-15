Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1708 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1817 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search